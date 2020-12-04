Lillian Ruth Day
96, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Country Club Retirement Community at Dover following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Ernest and Lena (Mayer) Waldman, Lillian was born October 21, 1924 in Nebraska. On June 23, 1943, Lillian married Ivan D. Day and together they raised two daughters, Jacci and Carolyn. The couple shared 45 years of marriage prior to Ivan's passing on December 10, 1988. She enjoyed baking and gardening and she took great pride in caring for her home.
She is survived by her daughters, Jacci (John) Kokinski and Carolyn Brehm both of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Shawn Kokinski, Lori Kokinski and Tiffany Brehm; her great-grandchildren, Bailey Byers, Cody and Conner Kokinski and Hunter Barnett; her sisters-in-law, Doris Schumacher and Hazel (Don) Graff both of New Philadelphia and a brother-in-law, Wayne Day of Dennison. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents' her husband' a sister-in-law, Ethel Day' and two brothers-in-law and their spouses, Norman (Adeline) Day and Joseph (Lois) Day.
In keeping with Lillian's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Inurnment will take place next to her husband in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Lillian by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com
. Contributions may be made in Lillian's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.