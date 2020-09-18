1/1
LILLIE GINGERICH
1945 - 2020
1/1
Lillie Gingerich

75, of Sarasota, Florida, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born in Hartville on January 24, 1945, to the late Moses A. and Lydian (Erb) Coblentz; and married Ray A. Gingerich on September 6, 1975. He survives. She was a hostess at Sommer Dutch Family Restaurant in Sarasota, Florida. She was a member of Grace Church in Berlin and attended Bahia Vista Mennonite Church in Sarasota, Florida.

In addition to her husband, Ray A., she is survived by her children: Phillip (Linda) Gingerich of Mt. Vernon, Dianna (Matt) Conrad of Adair, Oklahoma and Brian (Vanessa) Gingerich of Mt. Gilead; five grandchildren; and siblings: Fannie Miller of Walnut Creek, Clara Miller of Utica, John (Connie) Coblentz of Linden, TN, Mary Huprich of Ragersville, Mose (Irene) Coblentz of Ashland, Emma Miller of Virginia Beach, and Anna Troyer of Sarasota, Florida. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Andy, Pete, and Paul and sister, Ada.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Grace Church 5850 CR 77, Millersburg, with Pastor Larry Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday 5-8 PM at the Church and Saturday from 9-10 AM prior to services.with face masks encouraged and social distancing being observed. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a memory.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Grace Church
SEP
19
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Grace Church
SEP
19
Service
10:00 AM
Grace Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
