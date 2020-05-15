Lin Allen Knutti
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lin Allen Knutti

67, of Zoar, died Monday May 11, 2020 in his residence. Born Feb. 27, 1953 in Perry Township, Stark County, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Greaser) Knutty. He is survived by a sister, Wilma Elaine Emery of New Philadelphia; a niece, Billie E. Vaughn of Bakersville and a nephew, Lane W. Emery of Florida. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Naomi Lucille Knutty.

A memorial service will be held a later date. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved