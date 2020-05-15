Lin Allen Knutti67, of Zoar, died Monday May 11, 2020 in his residence. Born Feb. 27, 1953 in Perry Township, Stark County, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Greaser) Knutty. He is survived by a sister, Wilma Elaine Emery of New Philadelphia; a niece, Billie E. Vaughn of Bakersville and a nephew, Lane W. Emery of Florida. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Naomi Lucille Knutty.A memorial service will be held a later date. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113