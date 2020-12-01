1/
Linda C. Grace
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda C. Grace

73, departed this earth on Nov. 28, 2020. She was born Nov. 7, 1947 to her beloved late parents, Monford and Audria (Johnston) Dodd. She spent most of her life's journey living in Carroll County, and grew up in Perrysville. She often shared many fond memories of her childhood; including riding her bike, visiting family and friends, and walking to the historical Perrysville Historical Methodist Episcopal Church and going inside to talk to God. She was thrilled whenever she came across an article that the Historical Society was restoring the old church. She graduated from Scio High School in 1965. Linda worked as a nurse at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat and held memberships with the Republican Party and the NRA. Linda enjoyed listening to oldies music, reading, watching the Hallmark Channel, and visiting with family. She always held a special place in her heart for animals, and loved her cat Milo dearly.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Angela (Alan) Smith; and her three grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Leah Becinski, and Nathanael Roberts. Along with her parents, she was proceeded in death by her daughter, Kristin (Grace) Roberts; son-in-law, Richard Roberts; and her former husband of 25 years and friend, Gavin Grace.

Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton, Ohio is handling the arrangements. The family will be holding a 1 p.m. graveside service Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in the new Perrysville Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 masks will be required and social distancing observed at the cemetery

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Perrysville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dodds Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved