Linda J. Nation



Age 68, of New Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 23, 2020, in her home. Born May 7, 1952, in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Max and Mary (Sherer) Ellwood. Linda graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1971. She married Jerry L. Nation, who survives, on February 12, 1982. Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



She will be dearly missed by her husband, Jerry; her children, Eddie W. (Cathy) Ditto and Karen L. Ditto; her grandchildren, Kourtney and Drake Watson, and Landyn Ditto; her step-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Chelsie Bragg; her great-grandson Kamdyn Watson; her sister, Margaret Sanders; and her nieces and nephews.



In an effort to help keep everyone safe during this time of the coronavirus, services will be private. Burial will be in Jerusalem Church Cemetery. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Linda, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website.



