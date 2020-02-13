|
|
Linda L. Dessecker
59, of Bolivar, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Hennis Care Center at Bolivar, following a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and Norma J. (Morris) Knapp, Jr., and was a graduate of Buckeye Career Center and Tuscarawas Valley High School. Linda was an avid swimmer and a longtime member of the Tuscarawas County YMCA and the MS Society.
Surviving are her three children: Courtney (Travis) Dreher of Strasburg, Lauren (Jeremy) Goehring of Bolivar and Kooper Dessecker of Columbus; a sister, Nancy (Jeff) Eddy of Dover; a brother, Ted (Beth) Knapp of Sherrodsville; her twin sister, Cindy Sundheimer of Bolivar; her four beloved grandchildren: Grant and Baylee Dreher and Emry and Avery Goehring; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Jack Sundheimer.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 PM in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover where a service celebrating Linda's life will begin at 12 PM with her brother, Pastor Ted Knapp officiating. Following the service, a reception will be held in the Hospitality Room at the funeral home. In keeping with Linda's wishes and following the service, she is to be cremated through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory and a private graveside service will be held at a later date. The family requests, that in lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, to please perform an act of kindness for someone in memory of Linda. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Linda by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020