Linda L. Linscott
age 75, of Canton, Ohio, and a former resident of both Dover and Athens, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, in Canton's Aultman Hospital. Born Aug. 21, 1944, in Athens, she was a daughter of the late Cecil and Rhoda Jeffers Gwinn. Linda graduated from Athens High School in 1962, and married Jerry L. Linscott on Sept. 15th of that year. The couple relocated to Stark County, Ohio, where they reared two children and shared 32 years of marriage prior to Jerry's untimely passing on Oct. 6, 1994. Always a hard-worker, Linda was employed by AVI Concessions, New Philadelphia, Ohio, East Sparta (Ohio) Ceramic Tile Company, and the Oxford Mining Company, Strasburg, Ohio. Linda, along with Jerry, were proud members of Al-Anon and Alcoholics Anonymous, respectively, and did their best to help and support others along the way. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and was President of her neighborhood "Deck Squatters Association."
She is survived by her children, Allan J. (Yolanda) Linscott of Marietta, Ohio, and Terrie Ann (Charles) Lindimore of Canton; her grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; her siblings, Blanche Parmiter of Athens, Carolyn Huffman of Melbourne, Fla., and Dean Gwinn of Albany, Ohio; her nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, and her husband, Jerry, Linda was preceded in death by her siblings, Grace Ardent, Gene Gwinn and Marie Scurlock.
In keeping with Linda's wishes, there will be no visitation; a graveside service will be held Monday, Jan. 20, at noon, in Bates Cemetery near Athens. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Linda, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that, instead of flowers, contributions in Linda's memory be made to the hospice organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 18, 2020