I did not get to see and spend time with Aunt Linda as much as I could have wanted, but when I did get to see her, she was always the most kind, friendly , and caring person. She would laugh at Uncle Joe's joke like it was the first time she ever heard it and we all knew that it was probably the hundredth time, but that laugh of hers always sold it as the first time. My heart goes out to all the family and extended family during this time.

Shawn Taylor

Family