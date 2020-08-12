Linda Lee Leggett
80, of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 in Country Club Retirement Campus at Dover, following a period of declining health. Born November 28, 1939 at Union Hospital, she was the daughter of the late George and Gladys (Tye) Stahl and a 1957 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. During her sophomore year, she met her "love for life", Dick Leggett. It was love at first sight. Dick also graduated in 1957 from the former Midvale High School and they were married in August of that year. Linda liked reading, especially her bible and also swimming. She loved music of all kinds and dancing with her husband. She loved the mountains and traveling with her husband to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee but was mostly involved with the activities of her family. She was an active parent with the P.T.A., swim teams at the Y.M.C.A., Quaker Ladies and attending many sporting events and washing clothes! During the time that her children were in school, she worked as an aide in the High School Library. She was also in charge of the Red & Black Pack (Pep Club) with bus trips, cheerleaders and the Quaker Girl. Linda was a longtime member of the First Christian Church at New Philadelphia and had served as a Deaconess and helped teach the Christian Builders Adult Sunday School Class.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Richard "Dick" Leggett; her five children, Melody (John) Elliott of Granger, Indiana, Laura (Michael) Wright of Uhrichsville, Greg Leggett of New Philadelphia, Richard "Rick" Leggett of Wilmington, North Carolina and Christy (John) Jones of Lancaster; ten grandchildren, Andrew Elliott, Heather Sulzener, Ryan Wright, Casey Leggett, Abigail Leggett, Rachel Leggett, Kyle Leggett, Stephanie Morsello, Kit Jones and Connor Jones and nine great grandchildren. Linda was very satisfied to spend her life as a wife, mother, housewife and a Christian. She was happy all of her life.
The family will greet friends during a public visitation on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 12 to 1 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia. A private family funeral service is to be held later. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do not linger in the funeral home after greeting the Leggett family. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Ste. E, Green, Ohio 44685. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Linda by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com