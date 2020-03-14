|
|
Linda (McIntosh) Liptok
71, of Dover passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born on February 20, 1949, in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Berl W. and Margaret (Byer) McIntosh. She graduated from Dover High School with the class of 1967. She received her Bachelor of Music from the College of Wooster. She also studied opera and theory and composition from the University of Vienna in Austria. She received her Associates in Nursing Kent State Tuscarawas, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ashland University, her Master's degree in Nursing and Gerontology from Ashland University, and her Clinical Nursing Practitioner license from Akron University. Linda retired from Kent State University in New Philadelphia where she was a nursing professor for 25 years. She was also a Professor Emeritus at Kent State Main Campus. She worked at Union Hospital where she was a nurse in several different units for over 30 years. She enjoyed volunteering her nursing and musical talents wherever possible throughout the community. She especially loved working with geriatric patients. She touched many lives throughout her career and always did things because they needed to be done and never for recognition. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Dover.
She is survived by her husband, Francis Liptok, whom she married on Feb. 1, 1975. She will also be sadly missed by her three children, Rebecca (Steve) of Michigan, Rachael (Tom) of Suffield, and Kipling (Ashley) of Green; three grandchildren, Nadia, Zoe, and Margaret; her sister, Jennifer Hobson of Canton; along with her special nephew, George Mann of California.
In honoring Linda's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. There will be no public service or calling hours. Friends are invited to stop at her house to visit with her family. To sign an online guestbook for Linda, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Johns United Church of Christ Organ Fund, 409 N. Wooster Ave, Dover, Ohio 44622 or the College of Wooster Music Department, 1189 Beall Ave, Wooster, Ohio 44691 in Linda McIntosh Liptok's memory.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 14, 2020