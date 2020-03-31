|
|
Linda Lou Williams Miller
75, Of New Philadelphia, passed away at Schoenbrunn Healthcare on March 29, 2020. Born July 28, 1944 in Massillon Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert George Williams and Mary Elizabeth Williams. Linda spent a majority of her time at Tuscora Park alongside her beloved husband, David A.Miller, whom she married on the carousel September 14, 1985. She was also a big fan of NASCAR, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Team Up North as her family would call it. She also enjoyed knitting, reading and collecting anything with frogs.
Linda is survived by her son, Rob William Bayer of Strasburg, Ohio; daughter, Rachel Jean Lile Eaton (Robert) of Venus, PA; brother, Robert Wayne Williams (Jo) of Cumby, Texas; sister, Susan Mae Simmons of Parksburg, West Virginia; step-mother, Jean Williams of Massillon, Ohio; and step-sister, Linda Jo Meadows of Topsham, Maine. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her beloved husband David Miller, sister Rosemary Lynn Wickline (Darrell) and sister Adamae Lucille Barnett (David).
At Linda's request, there will be no service, and a private family gathering will take place at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Linda by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 31, 2020