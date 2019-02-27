Home

Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue Ext Nw
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue Ext Nw
Dover, OH 44622
LINDA SUE CARTER


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LINDA SUE CARTER Obituary
Linda Sue Carter 1962-2019

56, of Sugarcreek died unexpectedly on Monday, February 25, 2019, in her residence. Born in Union Hospital at Dover on October 12, 1962, Linda was one of four children born to the late Russell and Darleen Fincher Ault. Linda was a graduate of Garaway High School and Buckeye Career Center where she studied Horticulture. Following school, she furthered her education at Tusco Beauty School and earned her Cosmetology License. For many years, Linda was an active part of the family's egg farm and also owned and managed several rental properties. She was an avid animal lover and currently enjoyed caring for her dog, Layla, and her three cats, Lucky, Smokey Robinson, and Antonio. She was a fan of Classic Rock and liked spending time vacationing in Florida.

Linda is survived by her best friend and companion of 19 years whom she married on July 4, 2009, Richard Carter; a brother, Rodney Ault of Fiat; a sister, Cheryl (Don) Brugger of Strasburg; a brother-in-law, Kevin (Rhonda) Carter of Newark; her nieces, Sasha Brugger and Tara Carter and her nephews, Adam Brugger, Devon Brugger, Shawn Carter and Noah Carter. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Ault and a nephew, Barry Jay Brugger.

A memorial service celebrating Linda's life will be led by Mr. Dale Fincher on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be directed to a . Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Linda by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019
