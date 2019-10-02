|
|
Linda Sue Holderbaum
age 73 of New Philadelphia passed away on Sept. 29, surrounded by her family, after a brave battle with cancer. She was born on Sept. 13, 1946 in Dennison, Ohio and was a daughter of the late Edward and Bernice Cecil. Linda grew up on a farm and attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse. Some of her favorite childhood memories were sitting in a car with her grandfather listening to the rain on the tin roof, reading with her mother and fishing with her father. She was a teenage bride and mother, who received her GED in her thirties. She earned a Master's degree from the Kent State University and dedicated herself to her clients for more than 30 years. She was passionate about her work as a chemical and addiction counselor, cared deeply for her clients and could see the good in everyone. She recognized a need to offer an affordable driver intervention alternative and with the encouragement of Tony Incarnato, she started her own small business running a monthly intervention program. She also loved playing Bingo with her sister, morning coffee at her brother's home, laughing with friends, dinners with family, vegetable and flower gardening, listening to the ocean, all types of music, and long drives in the country with her husband.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Bernice Booth Cecil, her brother and sister-in-law Don and Violet Cecil, her sister Frances Cecil and an infant sister and brother. She will be missed by her husband of 22 years, Ralph Holderbaum, her sister and best friend Helen Kamban, Mother-in-law, Charlotte Holderbaum; Brother-in-law, Terry Holderbaum; Son, Mark Mackey; Daughter, Dana Mackey (Andy Mallernee). Nephews; Donny (Barb), Dale, Ryan and Brian Cecil, Bruce Riley, Shane (Jessica) Kamban, Josh and Jason Miller, Terry Holderbaum Jr. Nieces; Kelly Smith (Jimmy Boorker), Kerry (Dave) Sekman, Christine and Stephanie Stevenson, Michelle Pittman, Helen and Naomi Holderbaum. Plus, extended family, many friends, and her beloved fur buddies.
Calling hours to celebrate Linda's life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at Faith Christian Church, 2012 Pleasant Valley Rd. NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019