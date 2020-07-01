Lisa M. Nelson
of Dennison, died Monday, June 22, 2020, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover following a sudden illness. Born at Dover, Ohio, Lisa was a daughter of the late Raymond Anthony and Viona Mae (Baughman) Nelson. Lisa was a graduate of Claymont High School and formerly worked at First National Bank of Dennison and Directions Credit Union. For the past 13 years, Lisa has been employed as a Cashier for Ferris Chevrolet at New Philadelphia. She loved her family, hosting cookouts, following the New England Patriots, the Ohio State Buckeyes and NASCAR. She was always one to put others before herself but lived a joyful, independent life. She also adored animals and caring for the wildlife around her home and making her nightly phone calls to her family and friends.
She will be deeply missed by the love of her life, Jeff Jackson; her sisters, Deb Byers and Holly Nelson; and a brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Jill McQuerrey. In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Nelson and a brother-in-law, Bill Byers.
A service celebrating the lives of Lisa and her brother-in-law, Bill Byers will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM in the chapel of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. The family will not be greeting guests in advance of the service. Burial will follow in the Evergreen and East Avenue cemeteries. Those unable to attend are welcome to view a livestream of the services on Geib's Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/geibcares/ Memorial contributions in Lisa's name may be directed to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Lisa by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 1, 2020.