Lizzie Ann Raber



92, of 4950 CR 59, Baltic, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Holmes County on February 28, 1927 to the late Henry M. and Sarah (Schrock) Beachy and on November 20, 1947, she married Moses B. Raber. He died on April 10, 1996. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



She is survived by her children: Andy (Verna) Raber of Mt. Eaton, Anna (Eli) Yoder of the home, Sylvanus (Katie Ann) Raber of Baltic, Ben (Martha) Raber of Dundee, and Alta Petersheim of Baltic; 33 grandchildren; 152 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Anna Hershberger and Arie Keim; and brothers, Sylvanus Beachy and Aden Beachy. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Emanuel, Crist, Andy, Mose, Henry, and Elmer Beachy; sisters, Katie Ann and Clara; and great-grandson, Moses.



Services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Yoder residence with Minister Andrew M. Miller officiating. Burial will be in Hershberger Cemetery in Wayne Twp., Tuscarawas County. Friends may call anytime at the Yoder residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



