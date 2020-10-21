Lloyd M. Miller



86, of 2391 TR 165, Sugarcreek, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at his residence after a period of declining health. He was born Nov. 16, 1933 to the late Monroe B. and Malinda (Troyer) Miller and married Bena Schlabach on Feb. 16, 1956. She preceded him in death on May 26, 2019. Lloyd was a retired farmer and a member of the Amish Church.



He is survived by his children, Leona Sue Miller of the home, Mary Esta (David Ray) Yoder, Linda (Merlin) Troyer, Mark (Ruth) Miller, Freeman (Naomi) Miller, Betty (Reuben) Yoder, Firman (Deborah) Miller, Rachel (Marion) Mullet, all of Sugarcreek, and Marlene (Floyd) Yoder of Fresno; 33 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Mel M. (Janice) Miller and Freeman (Amanda) Miller; and a sister, Clara Yoder. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bena; an infant daughter, Katie; his brother, Henry; his sister, Edna, and infant sisters, Niva and Lydia Ann.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Firman Miller residence, 2345 TR 165 Sugarcreek with Bishop Delon Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Schlabach Cemetery, Clark Township. Friends may call after 5 p.m. Tuesday and anytime Wednesday afternoon and evening.



Miller Funeral Care-Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store