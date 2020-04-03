|
Loa June Schrump
89, of Strasburg, would like us to share with you that the Lord called her home on the morning of April 1, 2020. He felt her work here was done and it was time for her to enjoy a long-lasting reunion with many of her family and friends. People that she has missed for so very long. June's life began on June 1, 1930 in Wilmot, OH. She worked for General Electric in Dover for many years. After raising her children, she worked for the local well-known pizza parlor, Grandma Zifer's, on the Boulevard in Dover. She was a steadfast Christian and taught Sunday school for the kindergarten class for 30 years for the United Methodist church in Strasburg and was well loved by all that knew her. During her stay with Hennis Care Center in Dover, they gave her the loving nickname early on of 'Junebug'. She always had a shy smile for everyone and her body would shake as she giggled quietly when she thought something was funny. It became quickly known that she was very easy to please and would never demand anything. The people at Hennis always treated her with kindness and love. As her children, we can proudly say that we never heard our Mom say an unkind word about anyone and she always took joy in being a listener of what was going on new in our lives. June's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Hobbies included gardening outside, baking something special for everyone to enjoy, laughing a lot while taking pleasure in the company of a dachshund companion or a quiet day playing a good game of cards.
Her children Donald B. Schrump, Jr., of Strasburg and (Patsy Foster), and Mary Jo (Joe) Sanner, of Dover are so grateful to all that have shown their love, prayers and support throughout June's Alzheimers' journey. They both feel such a true joy of being blessed with such a strong, beautiful and loving Mom. Also, in her family circle are her half-daughters, Deana Schrump of Dover, Sandi Wallace of Strasburg, her half-brother, Ralph Shutt of Uhrichsville; June was blessed with grandson's, Dan (Tonya) Elliott and Zach Schrump, all of Tiffin, OH; Donald Jason (Kristen) Schrump of Navarre; Joshua Laughlin of Dover, Guy (Julie) Wallace of Mansfield; Chad (Chris) Wallace of Sugarcreek, Shane Wallace of Dover, and great granddaughters, Adrienne and Aliyah of Hubbard, OH: along with dozens of cherished nieces and nephews from the area. Preceding in June's passing was her spouse, Donald B. Schrump, Sr. (1969); her Mother, Ruth Shutt (1930); Father, Ralph Shutt (1973); step-daughter, Jacqueline Vickers (1978); step-son, Charles Schrump (1981); Sister, Evelyn (Gary) Trompower (1997); sister, Ruby (Jack) Horsley (2001); and sadly many other beloved special family and friends, including a grandson.
Due to the current regulations, there will be no public showing. There will be an announcement made in future in regards to a Celebration of Life get-together for June. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Junes' name to the Tuscarawas County Senior Center, 425 Prospect St., Dover, OH 44622. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of June by visiting the funeral home website:
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 3, 2020