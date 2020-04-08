|
Lois A. Tecco
94, of New Philadelphia passed away Thursday April 2, 2020, at her home of 47 years and will be sadly missed. She was born at Union Hospital on Aug. 5, 1925 to the late Earl and Ruth Browning. Lois was a kind, gentle, loving soul, who cared more about others than herself. She always looked at the brighter side of life and always managed a smile, laugh, or positive words no matter the circumstance. She was a blessing to all who knew or met her. She was a hard-working woman her entire life, working at the local Root Beer stand in high school. After high school, she moved to Akron and worked at Goodyear, where the Corsair fighter planes were manufactured supporting the World War II efforts. She then worked at Union Hospital before working at General Electric where she retired with 30 years of service, then volunteered at Union Hospital.
She married Dan Tecco, a proud Navy Veteran after he returned from the South Pacific Operations during World War II. They celebrated 68 years of marriage before his passing in 2013. Lois enjoyed her flower gardens, birds, nature, swimming, walking, and biking as well as reading good books and listening to music. She loved animals and adored her pets, especially of late her precious kitties Sheba, Sammy and Mia. She so enjoyed her final, yearly New Year's Eve celebrations with Tom and special friends and neighbors Allen, Cathy and Leah Corbett. She was a member of the First Methodist Church in New Philadelphia.
Lois is survived by children, April (Mike) Testa, Terry (and Grandchildren), Kris and Tom; special Grandson, Rob (Reagan) and Great-Grandchildren, and extended family members, Jo and Denny Habrun and family, and numerous close friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan, in 2013 and sister, Joy in 2014.
The Graveside services and celebration of life will take place at a later date. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Lois by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 8, 2020