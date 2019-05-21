|
Lois Fay Latino
96, of Dover passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House. Born April 30, 1923 in Dover she was a daughter of the late Dwight and Nina Seebaugh Neumiller. Lois was also preceded in death by her first husband, Wilfred Breyer; second husband of 48 years, Leo Latino in 1993; son, Wilfred Breyer M.D.; sisters, Betty Kaylor and Annie May Pierce.
Lois helped with the operation of her family's restaurant, Neumiller's in Navarre; owned and operated the Beach City Airport and L & B Construction. She attended the United Methodist Church, was a member of the Lions Club in Navarre, Dover and New Philadelphia VFW Auxiliary, and organized fly-ins at the Beach City Airport. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafts, bingo and playing cards.
Lois is survived by her granddaughters, Brigitte (Jim) Daly of Illinois, Melissa (Scott) Hughes of Kent; daughter in law, Joan Smith of Florida; great grandchildren, Danielle Daly, Breyer James Daly, David Avery Hughes; great-great grandchildren, Fern Daly Harris and Lily Daly.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 21 from 5-7 pm at the Dover funeral home. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Lois may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Truman House.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 21, 2019