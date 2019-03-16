Home

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH
Lois J. "Jaynee" Baker


Lois J. "Jaynee" Baker Obituary
Lois J. "Jaynee" Baker

95 of Uhrichsville, walked into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, after a brief illness. Born April 22, 1923 in Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late William Harrison Hanna and Frieda Corrine (Norris) Hanna Ball.

A lifelong Tuscarawas County resident, Jaynee was a 1941 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. Later that year, she married John William "Bill" Baker on September 12, 1941 and enjoyed over 47 years of marriage with him until his passing on November 9, 1988. She has missed him ever since. They were blessed with a son, John A. Baker, who precedes her in death; daughter, Christine Thompson; daughter-in-law, Rae Ann Baker; grandchildren, Jennifer DeVault, Jason (Hallie) Baker, Johnny Baker, Nathan (Jenna) Thompson and Ben (Katelin) Thompson; great-grandchildren, Whitney (fiancé, Douglas Cox) Jones Baker, Mikayla Baker, Seth DeVault, Alexandria Baker, Nathan Baker, Gwendolyn Thompson and Vera Thompson; great-great-grandchildren, Ares Stull, Greyston Cox and Maverick Cox; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, husband and son, Jaynee was preceded in death by her sister, Nita Dyson; half-brother, Byron Ball; and stepfather, David Ball.

Jaynee worked for the former Scio Pottery before its closing, and in later years, was a guide for Schoenbrunn Village for many years. She was a longtime member of Roxford United Methodist Church. Jaynee loved to travel and made many trips to visit family, as well as at least 6 trips to visit the Holy Lands in Israel. Most of all, she loved the time that she spent with her family, delighting in family gatherings and their visits.

Jaynee's funeral and celebration of her life, officiated by Pastor Ron Heasley, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice and Roxford United Methodist Church.

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 16, 2019
