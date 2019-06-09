|
|
Lois J. Swihart 1926-2019
Together Again
92, of Dover and formerly of Sugarcreek, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born on August 10, 1926 in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Arthur A. and Anna (House) Bowman. She was also preceded in death by her brother Everett M. Bowman, and her very close friend, Betty Gibbs. She graduated from Dover High School with the class of 1944. On April 20, 1946 she married Orin Swihart, whom preceded her in death on April 9, 1985. In her younger years, she enjoyed spending time with Orin riding three wheelers. Lois worked for the Clerk of Courts at the Tuscarawas County Courthouse, Shenango Company, and the Sugarcreek Sale Barn. Lois was a member of the Union Hill United Methodist Church in Sugarcreek. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and especially liked calling them on the phone.
She will be sadly missed by her three daughters, Carole (Ralph) Douglass of Bolivar, Jeanne (Michael) Schenk of Wooster, and Linda (Larry) Harding of New Philadelphia; her son, Jim Swihart (Nicole) of Berlin; along with her beloved grandchildren, Chris, Ryan, Aaron, Kim, Jessica, Seth, Heath, Juli, Tiffany, Jared, Melissa, and Lane, and 25 great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to call at the Union Hill United Methodist Church in Sugarcreek on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. A funeral service will take place at 11:30 with Pastor Larry Carnes officiating. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery. A funeral reception will take place at the church following the service of committal. Lois' arrangements are being handled through the care of Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. To sign an online guestbook for Lois, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Union Hill United Methodist Church Building Fund, 7877 Union Hill Rd NW, Sugarcreek, OH 44681.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 9, 2019