Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue Ext Nw
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue Ext Nw
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Margaret Reilly


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois Margaret Reilly Obituary
Lois Margaret Reilly 1929-2019

89, of Dover and formerly of New York, died Monday, May 20, 2019 in the Inn at Northwood at Dover following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late William J. and Maggie (Given) Flowers, Lois was born August 16, 1929 at Leetonia, Ohio. Lois graduated from Orville High School in 1949. She then graduated from M.B. Johnson School of Nursing in Elyria, Ohio. She worked at Dunlap Hospital at Orville before moving to Yonkers, New York where she continued her nursing career that spanned over 40 years.

She is survived by her sister, Olive Murray; nieces and nephews, Cheryl (Don) Weaver, Scott (Kim) Flowers, Mrs. Bill Flowers, Elizabeth (John) Anderson, Maggie (Darrin) Stump, William (Karen) Murray and Katharine (Ryan) Pommerer; and many other extended family members. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert E. Reilly; her step-children, Kathleen and Robert Reilly; two sisters, Eileen Morrow and Katharine Kohler and a brother, William.

In keeping with Lois' wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover officiated by Lois' nephew, Pastor Don Weaver. Inurnment will then take place at 1 p.m. on Monday in Crown Hill Cemetery at Orville, Ohio. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Lois by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
Download Now