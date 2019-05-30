|
Lois Margaret Reilly 1929-2019
89, of Dover and formerly of New York, died Monday, May 20, 2019 in the Inn at Northwood at Dover following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late William J. and Maggie (Given) Flowers, Lois was born August 16, 1929 at Leetonia, Ohio. Lois graduated from Orville High School in 1949. She then graduated from M.B. Johnson School of Nursing in Elyria, Ohio. She worked at Dunlap Hospital at Orville before moving to Yonkers, New York where she continued her nursing career that spanned over 40 years.
She is survived by her sister, Olive Murray; nieces and nephews, Cheryl (Don) Weaver, Scott (Kim) Flowers, Mrs. Bill Flowers, Elizabeth (John) Anderson, Maggie (Darrin) Stump, William (Karen) Murray and Katharine (Ryan) Pommerer; and many other extended family members. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert E. Reilly; her step-children, Kathleen and Robert Reilly; two sisters, Eileen Morrow and Katharine Kohler and a brother, William.
In keeping with Lois' wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover officiated by Lois' nephew, Pastor Don Weaver. Inurnment will then take place at 1 p.m. on Monday in Crown Hill Cemetery at Orville, Ohio. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Lois by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 30, 2019