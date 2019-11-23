|
|
Lois P. Gordon
age 84, of Canton, formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born August 24, 1935, in Boone, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Glen and Fern Bassett Green. Lois graduated high school in North Carolina and shortly afterward moved to Ohio. She married Earl A. Gordon on January 29, 1984 and the couple shared 18 years of marriage prior to Earl's passing on March 17, 2002. Lois a homemaker, a member of New Philadelphia's Broadway United Methodist Church and a life member of the Dover V.F.W. Auxiliary. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she herself was loved as well. Lois had a great sense of humor. She also enjoyed a good plate of spaghetti, often two or more times a week.
Lois is survived by her children, Charles Green of Pennsylvania, Robert (wife, Luann) Beatty of Massillon, Mitchell (companion, Kay) Beatty of West Lafayette, Jackie (companion, Jeffrey) Vanaman of Coshocton; her grandchildren, Jessica Money, Michael Evans, Jason (wife, Tiffany) Toro and Noah Green; her great-grandchildren, Nikia, Lyric, Avant, Ashton, Jason Jr., Dremier and Justin; her siblings, Louise "Ann" Hulvey, Betty (companion, Don) Petty, Robert, Avery (wife, Bonnie), Louie (wife, June) and Larry (companion, Tina) Green; her nieces and nephews, including Punkin and Valerie; and her good friend, Donna. Besides her parents, and her husband, Earl, Lois was preceded in death by her daughter, Glendora Evans; her brothers, Alvie, Bill and Chester Green; and her sisters-in-law, Janice and Susan Green.
Honoring Lois' wishes, there will be no visitation or ceremony. Cremation is in the care of the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Lois, please visit the Obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 23, 2019