|
|
|
Lois Ruof Stalder
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Friday August 16, 2019 and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708 or a . The family invites you to visit
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 15, 2019