Loma Harold Van Natter
87, of New Philadelphia, passed away suddenly of an apparent heart attack in his home on April 19, 2020. Born in Dolly, West Virginia on May 8, 1932, he was one of 11 children born to the late Howard Franklin and Esther Marie (Beaberrains) Van Natter. Loma honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he served on the front line. He was the recipient of numerous medals, including the Purple Heart. Upon return home, Loma's professional career spanned numerous years, ultimately retiring as an operating engineer with Dover Contracting. Loma served as a Branch President and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He treasured the times he spent teaching his family about the gospel. He loved having his children and grandchildren with him. He was an excellent storyteller, loved to watch football with his kids, and enjoyed listening to country music. Additionally, Loma was a hard-working man who often was tending to his garden or working on heavy equipment. He spent many hours sitting on his porch watching the birds and if he had company, talked endlessly about sports.
Loma is survived by his six children: Elaine Kunzi, Brenda Hughes, Donna Van Natter, Jay (Peggy) Van Natter, Jill (Darin) Baxter and Jennifer (Robbie) Stingel; his nephew who was like a son, Danny Duncan; 15 grandchildren: Heidi Kunzi, Heather (Dustin) Black, Nicholas and Anna Kunzi, Latricia Hashman, Spencer Hughes, Ariel (Brad) Salmon, Tara (Jimmy) Laner, Ryan Tristano, Stephanie (Logan) Black, Kymberly, Samantha, and Hunter Baxter, and Chelsie and Natalie Stingel; and four sisters and two brothers. In addition to his parents, Loma was preceded in passing by four siblings.
Private visitation and a graveside service will be held this week at the Geib Funeral Center at Dover, with burial following in Dover Burial Park. Loma's family invites you to share stories with them through a personal phone call, the Geib website at www. GeibCares.com, a note, or a message on
Facebook.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 21, 2020