Home

POWERED BY

Services
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
(740) 922-3153
Resources
More Obituaries for Lonnie Garabrandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lonnie E. Garabrandt


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lonnie E. Garabrandt Obituary
Lonnie E. Garabrandt 1927-2019

Together Again

Age 91, of Dennison, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home on April 13, 2019. Born May 10, 1927 in Dennison, Ohio, son of the late James and Melissa (Edwards) Garabrandt. He was married on December 21, 1947, in the Midvale Church of God, to Hilda Purin Garabrandt, who preceded him in death.

Together they had four children, Ronald (Jacqueline), Gerald (Cheryl), Kenneth (Vonda) and Joyce (Mark) Mehok; 13 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren. Lonnie was a WWII veteran. He served in the U. S. Army in the 82nd Airborne from 1945-1947, as a paratrooper. Lonnie worked at Ross Clay and Timken before going to work at Gradall, where he retired in 1989, after 35 years. Lonnie attended Dennison Foursquare Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his four wheeler through the woods. Lonnie had quite the green thumb, and was always proud of his huge gardens full of veggies, fruit and flowers. He loved animals, especially horses. He loved to trail ride on his horses Dream and Beau. His hobby farm was always filled with different kinds of critters that he loved to care for. Lonnie was blessed to have been married to the love of his life for 67 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His greatest joy in life was his family. He had a heart of gold and was loved by all who knew him. Lonnie loved Jesus. His family is rejoicing knowing he has been reunited with his sweetheart and they will spend the rest of eternity with their Savior.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Dennison Foursquare Church. In keeping with Lonnie's wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed. Private family burial will be held at East Avenue Cemetery in New Philadelphia, where he will be laid beside his beloved wife.

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.

740.922.3153

www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now