Lonnie E. Garabrandt 1927-2019
Together Again
Age 91, of Dennison, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home on April 13, 2019. Born May 10, 1927 in Dennison, Ohio, son of the late James and Melissa (Edwards) Garabrandt. He was married on December 21, 1947, in the Midvale Church of God, to Hilda Purin Garabrandt, who preceded him in death.
Together they had four children, Ronald (Jacqueline), Gerald (Cheryl), Kenneth (Vonda) and Joyce (Mark) Mehok; 13 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren. Lonnie was a WWII veteran. He served in the U. S. Army in the 82nd Airborne from 1945-1947, as a paratrooper. Lonnie worked at Ross Clay and Timken before going to work at Gradall, where he retired in 1989, after 35 years. Lonnie attended Dennison Foursquare Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his four wheeler through the woods. Lonnie had quite the green thumb, and was always proud of his huge gardens full of veggies, fruit and flowers. He loved animals, especially horses. He loved to trail ride on his horses Dream and Beau. His hobby farm was always filled with different kinds of critters that he loved to care for. Lonnie was blessed to have been married to the love of his life for 67 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His greatest joy in life was his family. He had a heart of gold and was loved by all who knew him. Lonnie loved Jesus. His family is rejoicing knowing he has been reunited with his sweetheart and they will spend the rest of eternity with their Savior.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Dennison Foursquare Church. In keeping with Lonnie's wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed. Private family burial will be held at East Avenue Cemetery in New Philadelphia, where he will be laid beside his beloved wife.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 17, 2019