Loretta (Williams) Adams 1923-2019
95, of Dover, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Park Village South in New Philadelphia. Born on August 6, 1923, in Lackey, Ky. she was the daughter of the late J. B. and Florence (Webster) Williams. She graduated from Meade Memorial High School in Williamsport, Ky. with the class of 1942. Loretta married Francis L. Adams who preceded her in death on October 30, 1998. She was also preceded in death by her daughter; two step-brothers; her sister; half-sister; step-mother, Elizabeth Williams; and her half-brother, Fred Williams.
Loretta was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in New Philadelphia. She enjoyed bowling and was in several bowling leagues throughout the years. She also played volleyball.
She will be sadly missed by her three daughters, Joyce (Jeff) Levengood of New Philadelphia, Sue (Chris) Meek of New Philadelphia, Patty (Mark) Levengood of Dover; five grandchildren, Sara Levengood, Scott (Charity) Levengood, Kristi Levengood, Bryan (Erin) Meek, and Amy Meek; along with four great-grandchildren, Evan, Carynn, Easton, and Sydney Meek; two step-grandchildren, Karley Ison and Gage Carter; along with her sister-in-law, Joyce Williams.
A celebration of Loretta's life will be held at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Don Snow officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. Following the service of committal, a meal will be served at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. To sign an online guestbook for Loretta, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 7, 2019