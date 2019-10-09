|
Loretta Ann "Lorrie" Phillips
58, a devoted wife and mother, community servant, and child of God, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born in Steubenville on February 19, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Richard Thomas and Helen Dorothy (Mudron) Welday. After graduating from Toronto High School in 1979, she continued her formal education at The Ohio State University. She ultimately graduated magna cum lauda from Franciscan University of Steubenville receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Her professional career began at Akron City Hospital where she served as a registered nurse. She then became a nursing instructor at the Akron Institute. On September 8, 1984, Lorrie married her husband, Matthew Phillips MD, and together, were blessed with the birth of three sons and a daughter. Lorrie's life was devoted to her family and she was a supportive, present, loving mother and ultimately, grandmother. She was passionate about teaching and living her faith whether it was teaching elementary students the rosary, participating in confirmation, or volunteering in the school cafeteria. She was also kind, vibrant, and loyal to the activities of her family and faith. Additionally, Lorrie was an avid supporter and member of Birthright for more than 25 years.
Lorrie will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her husband, Matt; children, Zachary (Rachel) Phillips, Samantha (Tommy) Tutwiler, John (Leah) Phillips, and Joseph Phillips; her grandchildren, Ellie and James Phillips, and Lily and Levi Tutwiler; her sister, Kathy (Karl) Oprisch; her sister-in-law, Jodi Welday; and her mother-in-law, Daphne Phillips; in addition to nieces, nephews, and many extended family members and friends. In addition to her parents, Lorrie was preceded in death by her brother, John Welday.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A Christian Wake Service will begin at 7:45 p.m., followed by reciting the Rosary. A Mass will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Church at Dover on Friday beginning at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions in Lorrie's memory may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 613 North Tuscarawas Avenue, Dover, OH 44622. All are welcome to leave the family personal condolences or light a candle in Lorrie's memory by visiting her permanent memorial located on the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019