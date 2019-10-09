Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:45 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
613 North Tuscarawas Avenue
Dover, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Ann "Lorrie" Phillips


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Ann "Lorrie" Phillips

58, a devoted wife and mother, community servant, and child of God, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born in Steubenville on February 19, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Richard Thomas and Helen Dorothy (Mudron) Welday. After graduating from Toronto High School in 1979, she continued her formal education at The Ohio State University. She ultimately graduated magna cum lauda from Franciscan University of Steubenville receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Her professional career began at Akron City Hospital where she served as a registered nurse. She then became a nursing instructor at the Akron Institute. On September 8, 1984, Lorrie married her husband, Matthew Phillips MD, and together, were blessed with the birth of three sons and a daughter. Lorrie's life was devoted to her family and she was a supportive, present, loving mother and ultimately, grandmother. She was passionate about teaching and living her faith whether it was teaching elementary students the rosary, participating in confirmation, or volunteering in the school cafeteria. She was also kind, vibrant, and loyal to the activities of her family and faith. Additionally, Lorrie was an avid supporter and member of Birthright for more than 25 years.

Lorrie will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her husband, Matt; children, Zachary (Rachel) Phillips, Samantha (Tommy) Tutwiler, John (Leah) Phillips, and Joseph Phillips; her grandchildren, Ellie and James Phillips, and Lily and Levi Tutwiler; her sister, Kathy (Karl) Oprisch; her sister-in-law, Jodi Welday; and her mother-in-law, Daphne Phillips; in addition to nieces, nephews, and many extended family members and friends. In addition to her parents, Lorrie was preceded in death by her brother, John Welday.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A Christian Wake Service will begin at 7:45 p.m., followed by reciting the Rosary. A Mass will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Church at Dover on Friday beginning at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions in Lorrie's memory may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 613 North Tuscarawas Avenue, Dover, OH 44622. All are welcome to leave the family personal condolences or light a candle in Lorrie's memory by visiting her permanent memorial located on the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now