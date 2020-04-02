Home

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Loretta J. Cramlet

Loretta J. Cramlet
Loretta J. Cramlet

74, of Uhrichsville, died Monday, March 30, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic, Union Hospital at Dover, following a brief illness. Born in Newcomerstown, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Evelyn (Tidrick) Hammons and had worked as a Nurse's Aide.

She is survived by five daughters, Jennifer Cimperman, Lori Roby, Evelyn Meek, Kimberly Tayes and Robin Hartline; a son, Randy Miller; three sisters, Mary Hart, Marylin Smith and Cathy Sue Little; a brother, Robert Hammons and numerous grandchildren. In addition to her parents, a brother, Kenneth Hammons, is also deceased.

In keeping with her wishes, Loretta is to be cremated through the care of the Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory and public services are not to be scheduled. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia is handling the arrangements. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Loretta by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 2, 2020
