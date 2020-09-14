Loretta Louise (Parrish) Grove



"Together Again"



of Strasburg, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born October 10, 1921, in Gnadenhutten, Ohio, to the late Guy Parrish and Pearl (Lawver) Parrish Biggs. During World War II while her husband, William was fighting for our freedom, Loretta was part of the labor force during the war. She was 21 years old and a mother of two, working at Canton Drop Forge as another of the county's "Rosie the Riveters." Loretta retired from Floro Carbon at Columbia. Loretta was a great mother to her four children and a special grandmother to her grandchildren. She loved to travel, some of her favorite's places were Bahamas, Texas, Florida, New England States, Myrtle Beach, Branson Missouri, and Colorado. One of her best days was dog sledding on the Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska. Loretta enjoyed watching her Westerns on TV, especially ones with John Wayne. She also enjoyed square dancing in her younger years, gardening, spending time with her family, and spending time with her friends at the senior center. Loretta was a member of First Moravian Church in Dover.



Loretta was survived by her three daughters: Phyllis Miller of Wilmot, OH, Diane Mainella of Fairmont, WV and Sandy Hutchison of New Philadelphia, OH; her son, Donald Grove and his wife, Sondra of Strasburg, OH; nine grandchildren: Mike (Suzanne) Grove, Teresa Swartzentruber (Donnie Sullivan), Missy (Terry) Sisson, Rick Hutchison, Angela (Jeff) Heitger, Lori (Chris) Ricklic, Mike Mainella, Mitch (Meagan) Grove and Steve (Holly) Hutchison; her 19 great-grandchildren; and her seven great-great-grandchildren and one expected in 2021; special friend, Connie Boyce; and a caregiver, family friend and an angel to the family, Mary Arbogast of Sugarcreek; and her companion dog, Bailey. Loretta married the love of her life, William Grove on March 11, 1939. In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, William Grove; two sons-in-law, Dean Miller and Donald Hutchison; one great grandson, Nathan Gribble; one great great grandson, Avory Litman-Swartzentruber; her granddaughter-in-law, Nettie Hutchison; her brother, Jake Biggs; and a special friend, Leroy Schupbach.



Memorial contributions may be made to in memory of Loretta Grove to the First Moravian Church, 319 N. Walnut, Dover, Ohio 44622 and Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory at Dover, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor John Wallace presiding. Friends can call one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment will follow at Dover Burial Park. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be practiced and masks are a state mandate. To sign an online guestbook, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.



