LORETTA MAY SAYRE


1950 - 2019
LORETTA MAY SAYRE Obituary
Loretta May Sayre

69, of Dover passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Aultman Hospital following an extended illness. Loretta was born in Dundee on January 28, 1950. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Laura (Smart) Tice. She married James Sayre, who preceded her in death in 1996. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Carl (Robin) Tice, Paul Tice, and William (Cathy) Tice. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Zoar. Loretta enjoyed working in her garden, crocheting and she especially loved driving with the top down in her convertible.

She leaves behind her three sons; James A. II (Tina M.) Sayre of Massillon, Joseph A. (Lou A.) Sayre of Dover, and Charles E. (Kelly J.) Sayre of Dover; her grandson, James A. Sayre III of Massillon; two brothers, Lester (Janice) Tice of Dover, and Jeff (Annie) Tice of Canton; along with her sister, Patricia (David) McDiffitt of Mineral City.

In honoring Loretta's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. There will be no services or calling hours. To sign an online guestbook for Loretta, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 7, 2019
