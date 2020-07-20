Lori Ann Goettge
was born May 31, 1961 in Dennison, OH to the late James and Audrey (Stalter) Geottge. Lori graduated from Indian Valley South High School in 1979 and worked in retail most of her life, most recently in the pharmacy at Walmart in Coshocton. Lori was a 20 year member of the Port Washington Village Council, serving on the board of Tri-County Ambulance Service as chairperson for many years. She was a member and past secretary of the Port Washington Alumni Committee. Lori's hobbies were word puzzles, taking care of her cats, traveling (especially to Myrtle Beach), and shopping. She loved selling Avon for many years. A sports fan, Lori was a big fan of the Indian Valley South Rebels. In later years, she was a fan of Ohio State Football, West Virginia Basketball, and the Clear Fork Colts.
Lori is survived by her sister, Linda D. Tedrow of Bellville; nephew, Greg (Linda L.) Tedrow, Niece and Nephews, Shelby, Brady, Jackson, and Cooper Tedrow, and cousins, Tim and Scott Melville and Christine (John) Heil. In addition to her parents, Lori was preceded in death by her nephew James "Toad" Tedrow and her brother-in-law John Tedrow.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown. Services will be Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Addy Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Gardner officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Port Washington. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Port Washington Alumni Association, c/o Sandra Welsch 615 W Main St. Port Washington, OH 43837. Online condolences may made at addyfuneralhome.com
