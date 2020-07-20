1/1
Lori Ann Goettge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori Ann Goettge

was born May 31, 1961 in Dennison, OH to the late James and Audrey (Stalter) Geottge. Lori graduated from Indian Valley South High School in 1979 and worked in retail most of her life, most recently in the pharmacy at Walmart in Coshocton. Lori was a 20 year member of the Port Washington Village Council, serving on the board of Tri-County Ambulance Service as chairperson for many years. She was a member and past secretary of the Port Washington Alumni Committee. Lori's hobbies were word puzzles, taking care of her cats, traveling (especially to Myrtle Beach), and shopping. She loved selling Avon for many years. A sports fan, Lori was a big fan of the Indian Valley South Rebels. In later years, she was a fan of Ohio State Football, West Virginia Basketball, and the Clear Fork Colts.

Lori is survived by her sister, Linda D. Tedrow of Bellville; nephew, Greg (Linda L.) Tedrow, Niece and Nephews, Shelby, Brady, Jackson, and Cooper Tedrow, and cousins, Tim and Scott Melville and Christine (John) Heil. In addition to her parents, Lori was preceded in death by her nephew James "Toad" Tedrow and her brother-in-law John Tedrow.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown. Services will be Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Addy Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Gardner officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Port Washington. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Port Washington Alumni Association, c/o Sandra Welsch 615 W Main St. Port Washington, OH 43837. Online condolences may made at addyfuneralhome.com

Addy, 740-498-8111

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Addy Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved