|
|
Lori Jo Kaser Mines
age 40 of Columbus, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 8:30 am following a three-year battle with Stage 4 Brain Cancer. Lori Jo was born on June 14, 1978 in Dover, Ohio to Larry and Margie Kaser. She was married to Jason Baker and they shared four years of marriage together. Survivors include: her daughter, Livia Jean Mines (father Thomas Mines), husband Jason Baker, parents, Margie and Larry Kaser, sister Kim Asbury and her husband, Brian Asbury, children Autumn Akers and Connor Asbury, her brother, Scott Kaser and his wife Mary Kaser, children Zach, Katy and Kevin Kaser and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Lori was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Dorothy Kaser, Esther and Donald Finzer, Uncle Harold Finzer, Uncle Red Schlabach as well as a baby girl.
Lori graduated from Dover High School in 1996 and went on to attend the Ohio State University. She also attended the Spa School in Columbus and earned a degree to become an esthetician. She worked many years at Ecotage Salon at Macy's department store at Easton.
While in Columbus, Lori Jo and Livia attended Xenos Church. While Liv attended K-8 school at Calumet, a school associated with the Xenos Church. She was a firm believer in her faith and always knew at some point her brain cancer would return and that she would go to heaven. This idea did not shake her faith but instead made her even more steadfast in the Lord.
Lori Jo loved and was so good at many things like art, interior design, make-up, fashion, decorating, and singing to name a few. She enjoyed spending time with Livia Jean, her only daughter, as well as her two beloved dogs, Cupcake and Boston. Boston was with her to the very end of her battle like any good guard dog would do. Rod's Western Wear Shop was also a favorite of hers. She often asked her sister, Kim to take her there and would clap when they pulled into the parking lot!
Her proudest achievement by far was being a wonderful mother to her daughter, Livia Jean. She fought every day to stay alive and be with her.
Lori Jo enjoyed every moment she had to share with her daughter and learned to feel her deep sense of faith through her difficult cancer journey.
Her family would like to especially thank the OSU James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute for their tremendous care of Lori during her three-year battle with Stage 4 Glioblastoma Brain cancer. There are so many people to thank but here are a few. Her neuro-oncologist, Dr. Giglio for seeing her a person, not a statistic, her brilliant brain surgeon, Dr. Elder who did two different complicated brain surgeries on Lori, oncologist, Dr. Roychowdhury, her nurse, Samantha Turner and nurse practitioner Judy Lima and Amy Edwards and Joseph Neal who always helped us navigate many different situations throughout the years.
We would also like to thank her church at Xenos, her home group, Livia's cell group, Lori's bible study, her besties, Molly, Holly and Julie. Thanks for being sisters to us when we were struggling! Also, thanks to her cancer parents, Rick and Kathy! We love you for everything you did! We would also like to thank Pastor Dwight Mason and the New Pointe Community Church for all their prayers and support.
Hospice is another tremendous place that helped Lori in her final days. We'd like to thank Marti, Katie, Cynthia and Bernard for a tremendous job in her darkest days!
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 am at New Pointe Community Church, 3950 SR 39 NW, Dover, OH. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The James Cancer and Solove Research Institute or the Livia J. Mines College Fund, at Chase Bank, Columbus, Ohio.
"Fighting brain cancer and its effects can seem everlasting. I cry for many reason some days...exhaustion, depression, and the life I had and may lose. Then, I wipe away my tears and remember all good that has come from this trauma." Lori Jo Mines
Published in The Times Reporter on May 21, 2019