Lori R. Peterson
56, of Palmyra Township, Ohio passed away at her home Saturday, September 19, 2020. Lori was born January 28, 1964 in Dover, Ohio to David and Betty (Schenkel) Rippel. She was a homemaker who enjoyed drawing and loved cooking. She spent most of her life in Dover and New Philadelphia and moved to Palmyra Township 13 months ago.
Lori is survived by her husband William Peterson whom she married May 15, 2002, her children Amber (Matthew) Warner and Tabetha (Matthew Sloboda) Lewis, stepdaughter Christy Peterson, Grandchildren Reese Loveday and Laiken Warner. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother David Rippel, Jr.
In honoring her wishes cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held a t a later date. Condolences and memories of Lori can be shared with the family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com
Shorts Spicer Crislip, 330-296-6858