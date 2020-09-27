1/1
Lori R. Peterson
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori R. Peterson

56, of Palmyra Township, Ohio passed away at her home Saturday, September 19, 2020. Lori was born January 28, 1964 in Dover, Ohio to David and Betty (Schenkel) Rippel. She was a homemaker who enjoyed drawing and loved cooking. She spent most of her life in Dover and New Philadelphia and moved to Palmyra Township 13 months ago.

Lori is survived by her husband William Peterson whom she married May 15, 2002, her children Amber (Matthew) Warner and Tabetha (Matthew Sloboda) Lewis, stepdaughter Christy Peterson, Grandchildren Reese Loveday and Laiken Warner. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother David Rippel, Jr.

In honoring her wishes cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held a t a later date. Condolences and memories of Lori can be shared with the family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.

Shorts Spicer Crislip, 330-296-6858

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes
141 North Meridian Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6858
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved