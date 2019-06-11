|
|
Lori "Jeannie" Warner
of Uhrichsville, Ohio passed away on June 4, 2019. Lori was the daughter of the late Kelce "Buster" Salyers and Ruth (Clark) Salyers. She was employed at Barbour Publishing.
In addition to her mother and father, Lori is preceded in death by sisters Mary Salyers and Kelcy Roach. Lori is survived by a daughter Sabrina (Bobby) Quillin; significant other Jamie Smith; siblings Virgil Salyers and Libby Salyers; dog, Gracie; horses, Buster and Roni; stepdaughters Cheyenne and Jessica; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In keeping with Lori's wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 11, 2019