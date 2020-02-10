|
|
Lorna May Wassem
90, of New Philadelphia, passed away in the Community Hospice Truman House on Saturday, February 8, 2020 following a period of declining health. Born in Plainfield, Ohio on May 8, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Charles Wesley and Ruth (Fowler) Derr. Lorna worked as a custodian with Dover City Schools prior to her retirement. She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in Dover.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Shelley (Dwight VanSickle) Wassem of Dover; her brother, Carl (Ruth) Derr; two step-grandchildren; one step-great-granddaughter; and one niece and one nephew. In addition to her parents, Lorna was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Sargent; one niece; two nephews; her former spouse and friend, Dean Wassem; and her long-time companion, Bobby Bryan.
No public services are scheduled and cremation care will take place through Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. Inurnment this spring will be held in Plainfield Cemetery at Coshocton County. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Lorna by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Lorna's memory to either Tuscarawas County TNR Project, c/o Sarah Keplinger, 5143 Blacksnake Hill Rd NE, Dover, OH 44622 or Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 10, 2020