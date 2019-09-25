Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Bigler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine K. Bigler


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine K. Bigler Obituary
Lorraine K. Bigler

age 70 of Beach City, passed away on September 23, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. She was born on January 27, 1949 to Lester and Virginia "June" Shelt in Navarre, Ohio. Lorraine loved her family, enjoyed gardening, canning, making apple butter, crafting, playing euchre.

She is preceded by her parents, brothers, David Shelt, Russell "Jake" Shelt, Graylon "Pug" Shelt , Roger Shelt, and sister, Linda Alexander. She is survived by her loving companion of 20 years, Ronnie Hazel, children, Jennifer (Mark) Pry, Malinda (Andy) Hodovan, and Melissa (Paul Bille) Bigler, grandchildren Malachi (Carolyn) Pry, Laoma Pry, Angel Pry, Nathanael Hodovan, and Ethan Hodovan, great-grandchildren, Lewis Pry, and Claire Lorraine Pry, and brothers, Paul Shelt, and Kenneth "Pete" (Lori) Shelt, sister-in-law, Elaine Shelt, friend Jeff Pry, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 4 p.m.

Paquelet, 330-833-3222
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now