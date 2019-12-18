|
Lottie A. Beach
age 76, of Amberwood Manor, New Philadelphia, and a long-time resident of Susan Dr., Dover, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Born May 29, 1943, in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Herbert W. and Helen M. Cerveni Blackson. Lottie attended school in Dover and married John S. "Jack" Beach in 1970. The couple owned and operated the former Beach Answering Service in New Philadelphia. Always a hard-worker, Lottie was employed by Union Hospital, the J.C. Penney Co., and the Dover Dairy Mart, among others. Lottie was creative and talented; she drew and painted, did macramé, arranged flowers, cut hair and was a manicurist. Additionally, she enjoyed bowling, golf, baseball and getting together with her friends at Dover's Rascal's Saloon.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Jack, Lanny, Danny, Tom, Lori Ann and Shirley Beach, as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lottie was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Helen; her husband, Jack; her brother, Herbert G. Blackson; her daughter-in-law, Linda Beach; and her great-aunt, Irene Maus.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Thursday, Dec. 19, 6 – 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home with Rev. Christopher Rhodes of the Dover Baptist Temple officiating. Burial will be later, following cremation, in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens, Dover.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 18, 2019