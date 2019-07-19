|
Lottie J. Heverly 1926-2019
age 93, formerly of New Philadelphia, died early Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Country Club Retirement Center at Dover following an extended illness. Born on February 2, 1926, in Alliance, Ohio, Lottie was a daughter of the late William and Esther Lorbach. On November 27, 1947, she married Edgar Heverly. She was a longtime member of the First United Church of Christ at New Philadelphia where she also served as a Den Mother for Cub Scout Pack 83. Additionally, she was a member of VFW Post 1445, the Lady Elks, The Tuscarawas County Republican Women and the Welcome Wagon. Professionally, Lottie worked for the Huntington Bank, formerly Reeves Bank for 20 years. She enjoyed playing cards, working in her yard, spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, needle point, and sewing.
Surviving are a daughter Toni (Tommy) Dunn; two sons, Terry Heverly of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Forrest (Sue) Heverly of New Philadelphia; seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Gavin, Kyle, Clinton, Steven, Hanna and Olivia; and six great-grandchildren, Alison, Ethan, Alyssa, Rose, Nathan, and Eliza. In addition to her parents, Lottie was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar and her sister, Wilma Lorbach.
The family will greet guests on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10-11 AM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where Pastors Jeff Gerber and Jill Lovett will lead an 11 AM service in the funeral home's chapel. A brief luncheon will be served in the Geib Family Center following the service. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday in Fairmount Memorial Park in Alliance. Memorial contributions in Lottie's name may be directed to First United Church of Christ, PO Box 422, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Lottie by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on July 19, 2019