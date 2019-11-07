The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Joseph R. Miller residence
2535 TR 166,
Sugarcreek, OH
Louella J. Troyer


1945 - 2019
Louella J. Troyer Obituary
Louella J. Troyer

73, of Sugarcreek and a resident of Walnut Hills Nursing Home since August 2007, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Walnut Hills. She was born in Holmes County on December 8, 1945 to the late John A. and Lydiann (Yoder) Troyer. She attended the Holmes County Training Center for many years and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

She is survived by her two sisters, Mabel Miller and Cora (Andy) Miller both of Millersburg; four brothers, Ivan (Gladys) Troyer of Millersburg, Henry (Elsie) Troyer of Springfield, Mo., Norman (Mary Ellen) Troyer of Sugarcreek, and Syl (Betty) Troyer of Dover; 15 nephews and 13 nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Jonas Miller; three infant brothers; an infant sister; and two nieces.

Services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Joseph R. Miller residence, 2535 TR 166, Sugarcreek with Bishop Joseph R. Miller officiating. Burial will be in Troyer Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime Thursday at the Joseph R. Miller residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019
