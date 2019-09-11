|
|
Louis T. "Louie" McGrath
75, of Strasburg passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House. Born August 1, 1944 in Dover he was a son of the late Gale and Evelyn McNally McGrath. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry McGrath.
Louie was proud of the fact he worked two jobs the majority of his career, having retired from the Timken Company in Canton after 35 years of service, and also retiring with 30 years from Himes Trailer Sales in Strasburg. He was an incredibly handy and mechanically inclined person, who could fix or build just about anything; he excelled at woodworking and was known for making wooden shoe horns. When he wasn't working, Louie enjoyed being outdoors, boating, water skiing and camping; but most of all, he loved being a grandfather, and following his grandchildren with all of their school activities. Always the comedian, his infectious sense of humor will be sadly missed. Louie was also a member of the First Lutheran Church in Strasburg.
A wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather, Louie will be sadly missed by his wife of 55 years, Jane Himes McGrath whom he married on July 24, 1964; children, Marc (Janis) McGrath, Janelle (Steve) Allensworth both of Strasburg; brothers, Lyle (Nancy) McGrath of New Philadelphia, Leslie (Chris) McGrath of Strasburg; sister, Linda (John) Sigrist of Dundee; sister-in-law, Patsy McGrath of Beach City; grandchildren, Rachel, Maria and Louis McGrath; Lauren, Maddy and Audrey Allensworth.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13 at 11:00 am in the First Lutheran Church at Strasburg with Pastor Jeff Goggins officiating. Interment will be in the Grandview Union Cemetery. Friends may call in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Strasburg, 140 South Bodmer Ave, from 6-8 pm. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Louie may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church or to Community Hospice Truman House.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019