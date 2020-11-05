Louis "Lou" Vesco



92, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 at home in Westerville, OH. He was born April 26, 1928 in Uhrichsville, OH, to Maria Denart Vesco and Constante Vesco.



Lou is survived by the love of his life, Vivian (Besozzi) Vesco; beloved daughters and son: Sandra (Jeff) Groom, Louise (Robert) Sanborn and Gregory Vesco; six cherished grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters: Florence Wires, Josephine Andreatta, Anna Manini, and Lena Mahaffey.



He served in the US Army with the 25th Infantry Division during the Occupation of Japan in 1947, enlisting just after graduation from Uhrichsville High School in 1946. Lou retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Company in August 1982 as a Project Engineer after 30 years of service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store