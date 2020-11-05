1/
LOUIS "LOU" VESCO
Louis "Lou" Vesco

92, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 at home in Westerville, OH. He was born April 26, 1928 in Uhrichsville, OH, to Maria Denart Vesco and Constante Vesco.

Lou is survived by the love of his life, Vivian (Besozzi) Vesco; beloved daughters and son: Sandra (Jeff) Groom, Louise (Robert) Sanborn and Gregory Vesco; six cherished grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters: Florence Wires, Josephine Andreatta, Anna Manini, and Lena Mahaffey.

He served in the US Army with the 25th Infantry Division during the Occupation of Japan in 1947, enlisting just after graduation from Uhrichsville High School in 1946. Lou retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Company in August 1982 as a Project Engineer after 30 years of service.

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
HILL FUNERAL HOME -- EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 between 8:30am and 5pm to reserve one of the 30 minute time slots
November 4, 2020
Vivian and family...our condolences on the passing of Lou. Lou and I spent considerable time together at Ohio Bell, St Anthony, etc. over the years. He was a first class gentleman who added much to a relationship.

My thoughts and prayers will be with you as you work through the days ahead.

Frank Semetko, Maumee, OH
Frank Semetko
Friend
November 3, 2020
