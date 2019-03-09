Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
the Salvation Army
Louise Phelps Obituary
Louise Phelps 1955-2019

Age 63, of New Philadelphia, passed away

Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Community Hospice's Truman House. Born September 5, 1955, in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Llewellyn D. and Ella Mae Smart Blunt. Louise attended school in Strasburg and married Kevin D. Phelps on June 7, 1982. She was a loving homemaker who was always there to offer care and comfort to others - including animals. Louise was a member of the Salvation Army in New Philadelphia.

Survivors include her sons, Perry (Amy) Phelps of Dover, David (Morgan) and John (Samantha "Sam") Phelps, both of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Payton Foster, Jordan Braley, Gianna Tinnirello, Kylie, Alexis and Dominick Phelps; her three sisters and brother; and her nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin, on May 30, 2013; and four brothers.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 12, at 1 p.m., in the Salvation Army, with Lieuts. Andrew and Amanda Allen officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery, Sugarcreek. Following the committal, there will be a lunch in the Salvation Army. Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, Monday, March 11, 5 - 7 p.m., and one hour prior to the service at the Salvation Army on Tuesday. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Louise, please visit the obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Louise's memory be made to the Salvation Army, 809 Emmett Ave. N.W., or Community Hospice 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., both addresses at New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 9, 2019
