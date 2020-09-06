1/1
Lowella Irene (Hicks) Fouts
1922 - 2020
Lowella Irene (Hicks) Fouts

97, of Gnadenhutten, died Friday afternoon, on September 4, 2020, in the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. She was born on September 21, 1922 in Tuscarawas County to the late Howard Edgar Hicks and Martha Elizabeth (Tetirick) Hicks. She was married to the late Charles Robert (Bob) Fouts on September 28, 1940 and spent 55 years together before Bob's passing on May 23, 1996.

Also preceding are her sister Ada Ruth Stonebrook, brother Ellis Hicks, brother Virgil Hicks, a granddaughter, and stepmother Sarah Hicks. Surviving are her children, Virginia Alabbasi of Columbus, Roberta Ann (Robert) Mills of Columbus, Mary Ellen Bigler of New Philadelphia, and son Richard (Pamela) Fouts of Gnadenhutten. eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, brother Roger (Jean) Hicks of Phoenix, AZ, and niece Thema Meek of Gnadenhutten.

Lowella graduated from Kent State University with a degree in Elementary Education and taught 20 years in the Gnadenhutten and Indian Valley Schools. She was a member of the Gnadenhutten United Methodist Church since 1955 and was the church secretary for 9 and a half years. She was a member of the Tuscarawas County and State Retired Teachers, College Club, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and Kent State Alumnae. Lowella enjoyed quilting and being active with Martha's quilters.

The services for Lowella will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Gnadenhutten United Methodist Church, and Community Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kochfhgnaden.com.

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 6, 2020.
