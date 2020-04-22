|
Lucille Ann (Mast) Steel
85 of Granville, OH, formerly of Dover, Ohio, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on April 18, 2020. She was born on Oct 8, 1934, to the late Firman and Edna (Maurer) Mast. Lucille graduated from Sugarcreek-Shanesville High School in 1952, and married her late husband, Harold Steel, on Jan 18, 1953. Together, Harold and Lucille owned and operated Steel's Farm Dairy and supplied milk to Dover and surrounding communities.
Lucille is survived by her four children Terry (Colleen) and John (Paula) Steel of Dover, Sally (Daryl) Duncan of Warsaw, and Melanie (Steve) Schmechel of Johnstown. She has 10 dearly loved grandchildren Nathan (Megan), Clinton (Kameron), Stephanie, and Jaden Steel, all of Dover, Stacie Steel of Sugarcreek, Neil (Lauren) Duncan of Akron, Drew (Elizabeth) of Ashville, Rachel Duncan of Warsaw, and Ryan and Sarah Schmechel of Johnstown. Lucille also has five great-grandchildren; Kylie, Kassidy, Karley, Aubree, and Lainee Steel, all of Dover; along with four nieces and nephews.
Lucille was pianist, organist, and choir director at Indian Meadows Church of God for many, many years, and later in life attended Union Hill United Methodist Church, where she was active in the choir and quilting group. Lucille was also a Winfield Homemaker, serving in many roles including President and Camp Counselor. Her beloved Homemaker friends were the nearest and dearest of friendships. She was named Homemaker of the Year for the state of Ohio, and was also honored when the Steel family was awarded family of the year in 1987. Lucille enjoyed writing and photography and entered her stories and pictures in the annual Homemaker cultural arts contests. She loved outings to explore the countryside and take pictures of old barns. Lucille was a long-time Grange member and influenced countless young lives as Matron of the Brandywine Junior Grange. Lucille's pride and joy was wrapped up in her family. She worked tirelessly on the farm, bottling milk in her younger years, running for parts, supporting 4-H projects, and making meals for the barn crew up into her 80's. Everyone who knew Lucille, knew that she loved Jesus and was a woman of prayer. Her faith carried her through the ups and downs of life and left a lasting legacy on her family and friends. Lucille was a devoted Christian, loving and loyal Mom, Grandma and friend.
Due to the circumstances, a private family service will be held at Union Hill Cemetery in Sugarcreek. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. To sign an online guestbook for Lucille, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Union Hill United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 7877 Union Hill Rd NW, Sugarcreek, OH 44681.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 22, 2020