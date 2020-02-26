|
Lucille (Hempenius) Baker
87, formerly of Gnadenhutten passed away peacefully on Sunday morning of February 23, 2020, at Riverside Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newcomerstown. Lucille was born in Chicago, Ill. on September 28, 1932 to the late Mr. and Mrs. John Hempenius. The family moved to California when she was young and she graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1952. Lucille made her way to Ohio where she has resided since. She enjoyed gospel hymns and taking part in religious activities.
Lucille was married to Ora Baker, who precedes her in death along with her parents. She is survived by a brother, Jerry and his wife, Patty Hempenius of Rialto, Calif.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery. Pastor Paul Harvey of the Countryside Baptist Church will be conducting the services.
