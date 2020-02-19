|
Lucille E. Bucher
Together Again
85, of New Philadelphia, passed away Saturday, February, 15, 2020 in Hennis Care Centre at Dover following a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Born in Glen Robbins, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Ila E. (Calhoun) Beavers and was a 1952 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. Lucille met and fell in love with her future husband in Sunday School. Their first date was to the Tuscarawas County Fair and on June 18, 1953, she married Robert Scott Bucher, and was called "the love of his life" for fifty-eight years before his passing in September 2011. Lucille possessed a deep faith in her Lord and Savior and would read her bible daily. She was a charter member of the First Church of the Nazarene in New Philadelphia and also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a smile on her face and her family will remember her as a sweet, loving and caring wife, mother, Gramie, Mee-Mer and Mammaw that loved sewing, flower gardening and jigsaw puzzles.
Surviving are a son, Terry (Nancy) Bucher of Morton, Ill.; and two daughters, Vicki (Mike) Cunningham and Robin (Doug) Gibbs, all of New Philadelphia; her loving grandchildren, Cassandra McDonnell of Largo, Fla., Adam (Emma) Bucher of Morton, Ill., Sarah Bucher of Chicago, Ill., Stephanie (Chris) Wakid of Morton, Ill., Amanda (Matt) Archer of New Philadelphia and Rachel (Chase) Steele of Cincinnati; five great grandchildren, Cody Robert Bucher; Colette Marie Bucher, Otto Robert Bucher, Eden Lucille Wakid and Emerson "Emmie" Archer; a brother, Jim (Leila) Beavers of New Philadelphia; a sister-in-law, Marcia Beavers of New Philadelphia; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Betty and Eugene Parson of New Philadelphia and Jim and Norma Bucher of Dover. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brothers and their wives, Charles (Geraldine) Beavers, Willard (Ethel) Beavers, Ernest (Linda) Beavers and Ray Beavers and two sisters and their husbands, Delores (Elvin) Robinson and Kathryn (Herb) Robinson.
Friends are invited to call Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral for service celebrating Lucille's life will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. in New Philadelphia First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Mark Maddux officiating. Interment will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover with a reception in the church fellowship hall at the conclusion of the graveside service. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the New Philadelphia First Church of the Nazarene, 233 Fair Avenue NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Lucille by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 19, 2020