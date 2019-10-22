|
|
Lucille J. Murphy
Age 87, of Syracuse, Ind., formerly a resident of East Sparta, Ohio, passed away Oct. 16, 2019. Born Oct. 6, 1932, a daughter of the late Charles and Mable (Haynam) Irwin, she had been a longtime resident of East Sparta until September 2018 when she went to live with her daughter in Indiana. Lucille was a 1952 graduate of East Sparta High School and worked at Century Products until she retired.
Survived by her sister, Anna Tolley; four children, Ricky (Jill) Murphy, Darla O'Mara, Don Murphy and Tim (Tammy) Murphy; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her daughter; 12 siblings; and husband, Donawayne Murphy. Services will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon
Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Interment in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville. Friends may call Fri. from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Gordon (330)866-9425
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 22, 2019