Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home
Magnolia, OH
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home
Magnolia, OH
Lucille J. Murphy


1932 - 2019
Lucille J. Murphy Obituary
Lucille J. Murphy

Age 87, of Syracuse, Ind., formerly a resident of East Sparta, Ohio, passed away Oct. 16, 2019. Born Oct. 6, 1932, a daughter of the late Charles and Mable (Haynam) Irwin, she had been a longtime resident of East Sparta until September 2018 when she went to live with her daughter in Indiana. Lucille was a 1952 graduate of East Sparta High School and worked at Century Products until she retired.

Survived by her sister, Anna Tolley; four children, Ricky (Jill) Murphy, Darla O'Mara, Don Murphy and Tim (Tammy) Murphy; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her daughter; 12 siblings; and husband, Donawayne Murphy. Services will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon

Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Interment in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville. Friends may call Fri. from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon (330)866-9425
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 22, 2019
