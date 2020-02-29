|
Lura Jean "Lu" Kreisher
b. July 11, 1931, passed away on Feb. 26, 2020. Lu joins on the Beautiful Shore her husband of 68 years, Dale E. Kreisher, and their beloved daughter Jill Hootman, both of whom passed away last year. Lu is survived by her daughter, Janie Huffman of Dover; son, Dale G. (Ice) Kreisher of Seoul, South Korea, and her son-in-law, Jeffrey Hootman of Dover as well as seven grandchildren, Jay Hootman, Katie Hootman, Emily (Jory) Swihart, Sara (Steven) Kim, Andrew (Shelley) Huffman, and Cari and Callan Kreisher; and seven great-grandchildren, Kellen and Jack Swihart, Benjamin, Caroline, and Carter Kim, and Graham and Hannah Huffman. In addition to her husband, Dale and daughter, Jill, she was preceded in death by her parents, John W. Thomas 3rd and Mary (Storrie) Thomas; brother, John W. Thomas 4th, and sisters, Jessie Seymour and Ruth Meese.
Born in New Philadelphia, Lu was swept off her feet by Dale when they met at Thomas' Recreation Center in Dover in February, 1949, and Dale soon convinced Lu to marry him and become a Dover girl. Blessed with a kind heart, a dry wit, and a Welsh flair for storytelling, Lu lived life with joy and had a wide circle of friends. She will be fondly remembered for her good turns to others, pithy one-liners, love of family, and the best mashed potatoes in the world. The Kreisher family would like to thank all those who supported Lu, and our whole family, during this difficult period, in particular the kind and devoted staff of Park Village Health Care Center of Dover, and our beloved cousins who came to our aid when we needed them most.
A memorial service will be held at a future date to accommodate family constrained by international travel restrictions. Those who may wish to send a favorite memory or sign the online guestbook can do so by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to commemorate Lu's life may make a donation in her honor to the Grace Lutheran Church, 216 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 29, 2020