|
|
Lydia Irene Wilson
age 88, of Dover, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in the Inn at Northwood Village. Born June 26, 1931, in Zoarville, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Knotts Frey. Lydia attended Dover High School, and, on February 16, 1952, married Floyd L. Wilson – the couple just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Lydia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a member of New Philadelphia's Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Additionally, she was employed by Snyder Manufacturing, Dover, Sparta Manufacturing, Parral, and later worked alongside her husband, Floyd, in the operation of Paramont Machine, New Philadelphia, a business that he founded. Lydia had a lifelong love of music, especially country music, and enjoyed singing. In her younger days she played the steel guitar. Some of her favorite pastimes were crocheting, gardening and travel, which often included adventures with the family's Airstream trailer, camping and summer fishing trips to Canada. In later years, Lydia and Floyd enjoyed spending winters in Lakeland, Florida.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Floyd; her children: Cindy Irene Wilson of Dover, and Perry Lester (wife, Nancy) Wilson of New Philadelphia; her six grandchildren; her six great-grandchildren; her three great-great-grandchildren; her siblings: Betty (husband, Robert "Dud") Andreas of Dover, and Raymond (wife, Joanie) Frey of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Besides her parents, Lydia was preceded in death by her siblings: Shirley Piatt, Gordon, Richard, Clifford, Donald and Kenneth Frey.
Honoring Lydia's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation is in the care of the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Lydia, please visit the Obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Instead of flowers, in grateful recognition of all of the care and support they received, the family suggests that contributions in Lydia's memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 21, 2020